At least half of a dozen fire hydrants were opened in D.C., sending water gushing into the streets – and, in one case, a Whole Foods. DC Water said Monday that police are now investigating what they believe to be are connected cases.

According to DC Water, they’d heard of several cases of hydrants being opened in Northeast and Northwest D.C. over the weekend. On Monday, a hydrant was opened up on H and 6th St. in Northwest, sending water into a Whole Foods.

Video of the incident posted to social media shows water shooting onto the sidewalk.

Some guy just walked by w a wrench and opened the hydrant at H and 6th NE. @charlesallen @DDOTDC @311DCgov pic.twitter.com/qqtQLgvwiR — Jill Cashen (@jillcashen) September 10, 2018

Vincent Morris, of DC Water, said after Monday’s incident, they suspected the instances of opened hydrants over the weekend may also be connected.

D.C. resident Eduardo Lebanca posted a photo to Twitter on Monday that shows a man appearing to unscrew a fire hydrant in Petworth.

Just saw this random dude wearing shorts and t-shirt (no uniform) w a monkey wrench opening the fire hydrant here in #petworth @dcfireems pic.twitter.com/CkNTNQgZhF — Eduardo Labanca (@edlaba) August 23, 2018

An official suspect has yet to be established by police.

DC Water is urging anyone with information to come forward. Anyone who sees a hydrant being opened should contact police, they said.

Morris said people don’t realize the consequences of opening up hydrants. “If crews are responding to emergencies, they have to drop everything and close the hydrants,” Morris said.

He said opening hydrants can lower water pressure in nearby homes and businesses. If a hydrant is open near a fire, it can cause issues for first responders, Morris explained.

MPD was reached for comment on the investigation, but hasn’t responded yet.

