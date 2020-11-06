5 men, 2 juveniles found shot near one another in Northeast, DC

The victims were all transported to local hospitals, police say.

WASHINGTON — Multiple people were found shot in nearby locations overnight in Northeast, D.C., D.C. police said.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road a little after 1 a.m. Thursday, police said.

An investigation revealed that Fifth District officers were in the area when they heard several gunshots. When officers canvassed the shooting scene, they found seven victims suffering from gunshot wounds at nearby locations. All of the victims were men, and two were juveniles, police said.

Officers at the scene immediately provided first aid to the victims until D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services crews arrived at the scene.

The victims were all transported to local hospitals in stable condition, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on this shooting investigation to call 202-727-9099 or may send a text-tip message to 50411.

D.C. police were also called to investigate another shooting in the 200 block E Street, Northeast around 3 a.m.

The investigation has led to several road closures in the 300-400 blocks of 3rd Street Southeast, 2nd and F Streets, Northeast as well as 2nd and Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.