'I put my life on the line for others' | Service and sacrifice of 9/11 lives on in new generation of first responders

Eleven D.C. residents lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser joined Councilmembers and Firefighters to remember the local lives lost on 9/11 and reflect on the sacrifice of our first responders.

Among the eleven Washingtonians we lost that fateful day were 3 DC Public school children and 3 teachers who were chosen for a trip to California with the National Geographic Society.

On this day, we remember six members of the DCPS family we lost 22 years ago: students Asia Cottom, Bernard Brown, and Rodney Dickens, and teachers Hilda Taylor, James Debeuneure, and Sarah Clark. https://t.co/j9PtQvCij9 pic.twitter.com/ARSDR819LA — DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) September 11, 2023

With a piece of donated steel from the World Trade Center front and center, city leaders and firefighters gathered at DC FEMS Engine 16 Monday morning for a solemn ceremony to mark the day 22 years ago that changed us forever.

This piece of World Trade Center steel was donated to DC Fire and EMS by the @Tunnel2Towers Foundation and will forever remind us of the sacrifices that took place on 9/11. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/ntnJxGZtGc — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 11, 2023

"We pause to reflect on the lives lost and recognize the sacrifice of the first responders," said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

"I remember the shock and confusion of that day and thinking who would fly a plane into a building on this beautiful day? And realizing what it was,” Fire Chief John Donnelly recalled. “Coming to work and seeing the smoke from the Pentagon coming up and the traffic jams leaving the city. So, what do we tell a new generation? We reference the bravery of all the responders, especially FDNY, and all the things we learned about job cancers and mental health from them."

New D.C. firefighter recruit Raymond Middleton from Prince George's County just graduated from the academy in August. He was just 4 years old on September 11, 2001.

"My dad, he was a police officer for D.C., so I remember him having to be detailed to work,” said Probationer Middleton. "I really didn't understand what was going on. So, as I got older and was able to grasp the concept of what happened it was a bittersweet day. It was a terrible day but brought our nation together."

Unity in the unwanted. Purpose in the pain. Middleton may not have experienced the deep trauma of that day 22 years ago, but the stories of service and sacrifice have survived and now make up the legacy that continues to inspire generations.