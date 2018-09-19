WASHINGTON -- Say good-bye to summer this weekend because as of Friday, it’s officially fall. There are plenty of ways, from art to Oktoberfest to Museum Day.

Fall in the District: Oktoberfest, films, neighborhood festivals and fall foliage

Here’s what’s going on in the District Friday, Sept. 21 – Sunday, Sept 23.

Friday

Art Against Street Harassment

Join Collective Action for Safe Spaces at the Pub and the People to say no to street harassment. They’ll be dispensing their 2018 Domestic Violence Awareness Month posters and, at 9 p.m., sending people out to post messages against sexual violence around D.C. Anyone who writes CASS at the top of their check will be contribution 20% of their bill towards the organization.

Teacher Appreciation Day at Nationals Park

Join educators from all around the DMV as the Nationals take on the New York Mets. According to the website, “fans who purchase a ticket to one of our Teacher Appreciation Days will receive a concession credit and a limited-edition Nationals picture frame.”

Saturday

Saturday Night Dancing at the Wharf

It’s the last weekend to enjoy live music and dancing at the Wharf. Dancing will happen along the Waterfront Beer and Wine Garden at Cantina Bambina and guided instructions will be available.

Aerial View Wharf Haines Point or East Potomac Park (Credit: BrandLinkDC)

Oktoberfest at Dacha

Kick off Oktoberfest with Dacha Beer Garden. For the next three weekends, the beer garden will be unveiling a real oak beer barrel from one of the oldest breweries in the world. The first day of Oktoberfest will feature a costume contest. One lucky man and one lucky woman will win Dacha swag.

7th Annual Wiener 500

Watch adorable wiener dogs raise each other in Yards Park on Saturday and enter your own pup! Non-Dachshund dogs can still participate in a costume contest and dog-friendly vendors will be around so you can provide for your pup. There will also be beer, but the event is family-friendly.

Museum Day

Brought to you by Smithsonian Magazine, Museum Day opens the doors of countless museums nationally for free. While most Smithsonian museums are free in the District, this means you can take advantage of museums such as The Phillips Collection or the Newseum, which charge admission.

Sunday

MakeHer Mart

Support local female artisans at a pop-up market at the National Museum for Women in the Arts. There will be jewelry, fine art, home accents and more. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $10 for adult and $8 for students and seniors.

Taste of Georgetown

Now in its twenty-fifth year, Taste of Georgetown brings together over 30 local restaurant for a food-filled bash. Rain or shine, the event is covered by rain down K St. in Georgetown and tickets are available online. The event also benefits Georgetown Ministry Center’s mission to support the homeless.

