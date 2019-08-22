WASHINGTON — An elderly man is suing his building management for negligence and $3 million in punitive damages, after an apartment fire that left him trapped for 5 days.

Raymond Holton, a former resident of Arthur Capper Senior Homes at 900 5th Street SE, is suing Edgewood Management Corporation. He filed the lawsuit on Aug. 20,20 in the District Court for the District of Columbia.

Holton alleges his door was swollen shut from the heat of a three-alarm fire that broke out September 19, 2018, and that the Edgewood Management employees falsely reported to government officials that all resident of the building had evacuated.

PREVIOUS: Senior found alive inside building 5 days after apartment fire

As a result, the lawsuit says, D.C. officials decided to end rescue efforts.

For five days, Holton, 74, was left without running water, electricity, AC, a phone, and began eating thyroid medication "to quench his hunger from starvation," the lawsuit says.

He was eventually discovered by engineers, and found soaked in urine, sitting on a soggy couch appearing, "disoriented, depressed uncomfortable and in significant pain." Holton had also suffered a fall, injuring his knees, back and shoulders, and was taken to the hospital.

According to a report conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) the building did not have functioning fire alarms.

"There is also no evidence that an alarm sounded or a strobe light illuminated during this event despite the investigators confirming that multiple pull station alarms had been pulled," the report reads.

The lawsuit alleges staff from the complex intentionally turned off the fire alarm system, including on the day before the fire. The suit says the staff knew about the issues with the system, and didn't fix it. It also alleges some of the manual fire alarm pull boxes didn't work.

The lawsuit further alleges that trespassers and squatters were known by the building management to enter the building and stay on the roof.

Despite several tenants complaining about the trespassers, and the smell of smoke from narcotics, "Edgewood's staff did nothing to correct this problem and prevent outsiders from gaining access to the roof," the lawsuit alleges.

The ATF later concluded that the fire likely started from "some form of human activity in the cockloft of the building."

"Investigators also located a garden hose by maintenance to clean the air conditioning units on the roof," the report says. "The garden hose was running and pulled as close to the are of origin as it would reach. This is clear evidence that there was some attempt by an unknown individual to fight the fire in its early stages."

