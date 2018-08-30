WASHINGTON -- The memorial services for the late Senator John McCain will begin in Washington, D.C. on Friday. Inside the U.S. Capitol is where the senator’s casket will be lain in state.

Those who have lain in state or honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda include former President John F. Kennedy, activist Rosa Parks and Evangelist Billy Graham.

Thousands paid their respects to Senator John McCain in Arizona. Thousands are also expected to do so in D.C. starting on Friday.

Elok and Meenakshi Aggawar told WUSA9 they want their two children to pay their respects.

"Definitely attend the memorial and listen about him,” said Meenakshi Aggawar. Both told WUSA9 Senator John McCain was actually one of the reasons they decided to become U.S. citizens.

"Fighting for the rights of people in the United States. You know, treating – thinking of everybody as equal, that means a lot to us,” said Elok Aggawar. "Leaders like John McCain came in...We got very impressed,” said Meenakshi.

A formal ceremony will begin at the U.S. Capitol Friday at 11 a.m. The website, “Architect of the Capitol,” says the Rotunda is "…considered the most suitable place for the nation to pay tribute to its most eminent citizens …"

Since 1865, the site says the tradition has been to lay the casket of most of those honored, on a structure that was originally built to support the casket of Abraham Lincoln.

"To me it makes sense,” said William Gunawan.

A tourist from California, Gunawan said he plans to visit at least one of the memorials to Senator McCain this weekend.

Capitol Police plan to shut down East Capitol NE and SE from Second to First. First St. NE/SE from Constitution Avenue NE to Independence Ave SE will also be closed. The closures begin at 11 p.m. Thursday and last until 11 p.m. Saturday.

"Really kind of, the last of his kind to be honest with you and really kind of sad to say that but I have a lot of respect for him – for what he did,” said Gunawan.

Members of the public are allowed to start lining-up Friday morning.

The public will be allowed to view Senator McCain’s casket from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Police said no photography or recording is allowed.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is hosting a candlelight vigil in honor of Senator McCain. Mourners will meet by the flagpole.

