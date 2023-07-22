Security guard accused of stabbing man in Northwest DC

Investigators claim the man was stabbed by a security guard during a fight and that the two men do know each other.

WASHINGTON — A security guard is facing charges after police say he stabbed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Northwest D.C.

According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been stabbed. The man is expected to survive.

Investigators claim the man was stabbed by a security guard during a fight and that the two men do know each other.

Police tweeted at 4:35 a.m. that officers were looking for a man wearing a security shirt following the stabbing. That suspect has since been taken into custody.

There is no word on what caused the fight at this time. Police have not said if the security guard was on duty at the time of the stabbing.

This is the second stabbing that was reported in the District Saturday morning. Officers say another man died after he was found with a laceration on his neck in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. No suspect information is available for this stabbing at this time.

Anyone with information may contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or by texting the department's tip line at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

