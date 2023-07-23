Security guard accused of stabbing man after fight over delayed food order

The victim reportedly threw a drink and walked away. That is when police claim the security guard followed the man and stabbed him in the right abdomen.

WASHINGTON — A security guard is facing charges after police say he stabbed a man following an argument over a delayed food order Saturday.

According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of 18th Street, Northwest. When officers arrived, they found a man had been stabbed. The man was taken to George Washington Hospital and is expected to survive.

In a police report, officers claim the victim and the security guard got into an argument over a delayed food order. The victim reportedly threw a drink and walked away. That is when police accuse the security guard of following the man and stabbing him in the right abdomen.

Police tweeted at 4:35 a.m. Saturday that officers were looking for a man wearing a security shirt following the stabbing. That unidentified suspect was later taken into custody. He faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information may contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or by texting the department's tip line at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.