'Neighbors shouldn't have to live in fear' | Councilmember Pinto introduces legislation to address public safety

Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced a package of bills to improve DC's prevention of and response to violent crime, which has increased 38% compared to last year.

WASHINGTON — The chairwoman of D.C.'s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety announced Monday morning that she would be introducing a comprehensive package of legislation aimed at improving the way the District prevents and responds to violent crime.

Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced a package of bills and initiatives that she called the "Secure DC Plan" Monday ahead of a public hearing with the committee. The councilmember said her new plan builds on previous emergency legislation that she championed with Mayor Muriel Bowser to address crime; the Council passed that bill in July with a 12-1 vote.

According to Pinto, her "Secure DC Plan" will:

Hold perpetrators of dangerous/violent crime accountable

Prevent crime by investing in our community spaces and people

End cycles of violence and protect victims

Improve government hiring/retention to improve response

Strengthen government programming and oversight

As of Monday, overall violent crime is up 38% compared to this time last year, with homicides having increased 29%, robbery up 67%, car theft up 108% and arson up 200%. The only stat that decreased from last year was burglary (down 1%), while theft from cars remains the same as last year.

"I hear from residents every day about the need for accountability when harm occurs and how desperately residents want to feel and be secure in their communities," Pinto wrote in a press release. "I hear from government partners about the challenge to meet resident needs without adequate staffing. I hear from justice-involved individuals about the lack of access to job training and career development opportunities. My Secure DC Plan fills these gaps and addresses the need for interventions targeting all angles of public safety – from prevention, to accountability, to ending cycles of violence.”