Secret Service investigates shooting outside Cuban Embassy

Roads in the area were closed Thursday morning.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police and Secret Service agents were called to the Cuban Embassy after a shooting early Thursday morning.

Authorities were called around 2 a.m. to the 2600 block of 16th Street NW D.C., where the embassy is located, on reports of a shooting, officials said.

Officers arrived to find a suspect with a assault-style rifle, D.C. police confirm. The gunman was arrested without incident. The suspect has not yet been identified.

Authorities said the initial investigation shows suspect was shooting towards embassy, authorities said. The motives for the shooting were unclear.

Officers remain at the scene and surrounded a red car there with crime scene tape. Secret Service agents have dogs at the scene looking through the car.

It's unclear how the vehicle was involved in the incident.

While investigators have confirmed a shooting at the embassy, additional details have not yet been released. It's unclear if there were any victims.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while authorities investigated. MPD reported just before 5:40 a.m. that the police activity in the 2600 block of 16th Street, NW, between Fuller and Euclid Streets has been cleared, and all travel lanes are now open to traffic.

Secret Service is in charge of investigation.