Secret Service arrests 17-year-old girl for bomb threat call during Emhoff school visit

In February, eight schools in D.C. received bomb threats, including a school that Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was visiting.

The Secret Service has arrested a 17-year-old girl for allegedly calling in a bomb threat back in February when the Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff was visiting Dunbar High School.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month. He was in the school's museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him saying, “we have to go.”

The Second Gentleman was evacuated from the high school and into his waiting motorcade.

An investigation is currently ongoing, officials say.

In February, Dunbar was one of eight D.C. schools that were targeted for bomb threats including Roosevelt, Ron Brown, KIPP DC Prep, McKinley Tech, Seed charter, IDEA charter and Friendship Public Charter schools.

Initially, DC Fire and EMS went to the schools to investigate the threats. DC police later confirmed all-clear at all eight schools.