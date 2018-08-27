WASHINGTON -- A second person has been arrested in the murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, according to the girl's mother.

Quentin Michals turned himself in Sunday night.

He is the second person charged in connection with the murder of Wilson. Qujuan Thomas, 20, of Southeast D.C. was arrested Saturday morning for first-degree murder while armed.

The 10-year-old girl was killed on July 16 when a group of masked men pulled up to a courtyard in a black Infinity four-door sedan and fired into a crowd of people in Northeast D.C.

