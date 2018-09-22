WASHINGTON -- The popularity of dockless scooters is on the rise in Washington, D.C. with companies like Bird, Lime, and Skip competing for ridership.

On Friday morning, a man riding a Lime scooter was struck by an SUV and killed in Dupont Circle. The man was trapped underneath the SUV for about 15 minutes. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

"I thought that could be me, because I ride these things to work almost every day," Skip rider Eni Jucja said on Friday. "But, I drive a car and I could have an accident there."

Police said it appears the victim was not wearing a helmet.

"When you're in traffic, you need to protect yourself because you're out there," Jucja said. "There are cars. There are buses."

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said drivers should be aware of scooters and riders should assume drivers do not see them.

"I look at these scooters as not that much different than bicycles," scooter rider Chase Dunn said. "People get hit on bicycles just like they would on a scooter. When you're riding these things, you gotta be safe. You should probably wear a helmet."

