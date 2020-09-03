WASHINGTON — School Without Walls High School, which is located inside the George Washington University campus, will be closed Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

According to D.C. Public Schools, a staff member of School Without Walls High School came in contact with a person from Nigeria who traveled to D.C., before testing positive for the coronavirus in Maryland.

The staff member does not appear to have the coronavirus, but the move to close the school and perform a deep clean is being done out of precaution.

"To give the school’s administration adequate time to communicate with staff and families, School Without Walls will be closed on Monday, March 9. Out of an abundance of caution, the school will also receive a deep cleaning before students and staff return," said D.C. Public Schools in its statement.

The announcement by D.C. Public Schools about School Without Walls High School comes after Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the District's first two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

So far, there are eight people across the DMV region that have the coronavirus, with an additional person in Hartford County, Maryland, who has the virus.

At this time, School Without Walls High School and DoDEA facilities at Marine Corps Base Quantico are the only schools or educational classes that have been impacted by the coronavirus.

MCB Quantico made the decision on its DoDEA facilities after a Marine tested positive for the virus at Fort Belvoir. The DoDEA facilities at MCB Quantico will be closed until March 11 so they can be thoroughly cleaned.

