LIST: Here are the expected road closures in DC on the Fourth of July

The 'Salute to America' celebration is still expected to kick off on the Fourth, causing many streets and roads to be blocked off. Here's the full list.

WASHINGTON — Delays and road closures are expected in the District on Saturday as Fourth of July celebrations kick off around DC.

The White House announced earlier last week that the Salute to America celebration will still continue on the National Mall, complete with a military flyover and a firework display.

The celebration will cause roads near the Mall to be blocked off, with the Salute to America flyover from 6:45 p.m.- 8 p.m. and the fireworks starting at 9:07 p.m.

The National Park Service announced the closures July 1, saying that anyone planning on coming will have to in through four entry points at the following locations for a bag check from 1 pm to 9 pm :

Constitution Avenue NW at 20th Street NW

Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd Street NW and Henry Bacon Drive NW

17th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW (near the World War II Memorial)

East Basin Drive just south of the Jefferson Memorial (visitors will not be able to access the National Mall from here.)

What am I allowed to bring?

Aerosols, alcohol, balloons, fireworks, laser pointers, glass, folding tables, chairs, tents, and grills are all prohibited from the celebration grounds.

NPS also asked visitors to refrain from certain activities like volleyball or kickball to allow for more room on the limited Washington Monument grounds and said pets are "strongly recommended" to stay at home.

Social distancing efforts are still encouraged says NPS, with visitors, encouraged to wear masks, and remain six feet apart. The Department of Interior announced Wednesday that up to 300,000 masks will be provided for those visiting and 100 hand sanitizing stations will be set up around the Mall.

They also encouraged bringing sunscreen and said concession stands will be available for water and prepackaged food.

Are parks and memorials nearby open?

The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial will close for the Fourth, with the MLK Jr. Memorial closing at 4 p.m. on Saturday to be apart of the firework zone. East Potomac Gold Course will be closed starting at 7 p.m. with the last tee time at 4 p.m.

Water taxis, paddle boats, and Big Bus Tours -- as well as the D.C. Circulator's National Mall Route -- will all be closed on the 4th.

Here are the roads that are blocked off Saturday, July 4:

Closed from 12 a.m. until approximately 11 p.m.

Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps o Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW to Daniel Chester French Drive SW

Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive N, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW, and 23rd Street SW

The ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway

Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

3rd Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

4th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

9th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW south to Independence Ave SW

17th Street, NW from New York Avenue NW south to Independence Avenue SW

18th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Virginia Avenue NW

19th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Virginia Avenue NW

20th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

21st Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW o 22nd Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

Virginia Avenue NW from Constitution Avenue NW to 18th Street NW

C Street NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Streets NW

D Street NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW including merge with Rock Creek Parkway

Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Ohio Drive, SW from the Inlet Bridge to Independence Avenue, SW

West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue, SW

East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW off Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP) to Memorial Avenue /Circle

The ramp from northbound Va. Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle o Ramp from Va. Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

The right lane of northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island.

In addition, those wanting to access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will have to have a National Park Service and are only allowed access after 4 p.m.

Closed from 11 a.m. until approximately 10 p.m, July 4:

3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Maryland Avenue SW

Constitution Avenue NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 14th Street NW

14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Closed from 3 p.m. until approximately 12 a.m July 5 :

Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps to GWMP and roads in the immediate area of U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial

Southbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Northbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. as necessary)