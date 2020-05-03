WASHINGTON — Safeway workers have reached a tentative agreement on pension contributions and wages hours before a planned strike Thursday, union officials said.

After meeting with Safeway negotiators every day since Monday, and after six months of negotiations, union officials said the agreement was reached at 2 a.m. Thursday.

"These negotiations were long and unusually complex due to the difficult pension issues we needed to resolve, but I am pleased to say we were able to reach a tentative agreement with Safeway that preserves retirement security for our members," said Mark Federici, president of UFCW Local 400, in a written statement on the negotiations.

The proposed contract includes:

Increasing company pension contributions by $18.6 million per year, or $74.4 million over the four-year life of the contract.

$49.5 million in overall wage increases over the four-year life of the contract: Year 1: Wage increase by $4.0 Million Year 2: Wage increase by $8.8 Million Year 3: Wage increase by $15.3 Million Year 4: Wage increase by $21.4 Million



"This would not have been possible without a united union membership willing to take a stand for the fair contract they have earned. I couldn't be more proud of our members at Safeway and I look forward to presenting the details of the proposal at our membership meeting later today," Federici added.

A Safeway meeting will be held Thursday afternoon in Oxon Hill where union leaders will present the details of the proposed contract to members for a vote and recommend the agreement for ratification. Members will have the chance to ask questions and discuss the proposal.

If a majority of members vote to pass the new contracts they will take effect shortly after the meeting.

Union leaders also held a meeting with Giant Food members, where they presented the tentative agreement reached with the company a few weeks ago.

