'We have to get together to make this work' | Safety concerns on H Street in DC after deadly shooting kills father of 3

Relatives are raising money for the family of Blake Bozeman.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — We’re learning more about the D.C. lounge where a father of three lost his life this weekend.

Friends told WUSA9 Blake Bozeman was stopping by a birthday celebration at CRU Hookah Lounge on H Street Saturday night. He didn’t plan on being there all night, in fact, they said Bozeman was there less than one hour when gunfire broke out inside the lounge. Relatives have set up a GoFundMe to help support his grieving family.

Bright orange stickers on the doors of the CRU Lounge are signed by acting DC Police Chief Pamela Smith shutting down the lounge beginning Sunday at 7 a.m., not to exceed the following four days. WUSA9 has learned that on Wednesday, business owners will have an investigative hearing before the Alcohol Control Board where the club’s future will be determined.

Anwar Saleem, the Executive Director of H Street, Main Street said this is personal. Saleem grew up on H Street and helped revitalize the area. He said Saturday’s quadruple shooting that killed Bozeman is devastating.

“I help promote H Street to business and when things like this happen, I feel personally responsible,” said Saleem. “It’s still a vibrant quarter but we have issues, and it won’t be a vibrant quarter if we continue to have issues like this.”

Police said Bozeman, of Upper Marlboro, was killed Saturday after shots rang out inside the lounge in the 1300 block of H Street, NE. Three others were hurt, but are expected to recover. According to MPD's incident report those victims, two men and one woman, are from Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Family friends told WUSA9 that Bozeman was shot in the back. He was recently married, had three small children ages 9, 3, and 1. He was a star basketball player at Morgan State University in Bowie where he played under his father, Todd Bozeman, who coached for several years and is credited for the team’s success.

Saleem said he’s been raising the alarm about increased violence on the H Street corridor since 2020.

“You see a lot of concerns about security of buildings, mental health, and homelessness. It’s been in my report, but no one has been responding to it. And now post pandemic we have not addressed a lot of these issues and now they’re showing up,” said Saleem. “It’s going to take the mayor, the city council, and all the agencies to really make this work. We have to get together to make this work.”

WUSA9 caught up with Mayor Muriel Bowser in Petworth as she was promoting this weekend’s Art All Night festivities around the city.

“We are troubled and devastated at the events and any loss of life in our city,” said Mayor Bowser. “I have no doubt that hearing about loss of life makes people less safe. I also know people are coming out to celebrate our city at events and festivals. So, I’m going to continue to tell people to be smart and to live their life.”

Meanwhile, on H Street, Saleem said he is working with police and business owners on an increased safety plan. And while he recalled seeing security at CRU in the past, he wondered how someone was able to bring a gun into the venue.

“It’s very hard to attract a business. It’s easier to work with a business and make them better,” said Saleem.

According to ABCA, CRU got its license in 2018. The Lounge is part of a chain of hookah bars known as the largest African American owned nightclub chain in the country.