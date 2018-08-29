WASHINGTON – For a short time Wednesday, the Russell Senate Office Building was renamed the McCain Senate Office Building.

When people searched for the Russell Building on Google Wednesday, the search results came back showing “McCain Senate Office Building”.

This comes just days after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was going to introduce a bill to rename the building in honor of the late Arizona senator.

“Nothing will replace his memory, but I will be introducing a bill into the Senate to rename the Russell Building," Schumer said Saturday.

The Russell Senate Office Building is where U.S. Senators' offices are housed.

“There are many other things that we need to do, but that's a good one. John McCain had his office just right near mine in the Russell Building. That's where he was his entire time. I think that that's a fitting tribute,” McCain’s fellow Republican senator from Arizona, Jeff Flake, said. “Future generations who work there and future generations around America will remember him," Flake added.

The Russell Building is the oldest Senate office building in Washington, DC. They finished building it in 1908, but it wasn’t named Russell until 1972.

It’s named after Sen. Richard Brevard Russell. He was a Democratic who was very much in favor of segregation.

Google is in the process of re-instituting the Russell Office Building to its original name, which suggests that a user had edited the location's name.

"We empower people to contribute their local knowledge to the map, but we recognize that there may be occasional inaccuracies or premature changes suggested by users," Google said in a statement to USA TODAY. "When this happens, we work to address as quickly as possible. We have implemented a fix for this issue that is rolling out now."

