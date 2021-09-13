x
Elderly residents escape DC row house fire

Two people were treated on the scene by medical personnel before being taken to the hospital.
Credit: DC Fire and EMS

WASHINGTON — Firefighters in D.C. were called to a fire in a row house in Northwest early Monday morning. Firefighters said two elderly residents were treated at the scene by medical personnel.

D.C. Fire and EMS said crews were called to the 600 block of Rittenhouse Street Northwest for a report of a working fire around 4:30 a.m. on the first floor.

Responding firefighters were able to quickly get the fire in the kitchen under control and were checking to see whether the fire extended to any other homes Monday morning.

In a tweet, fire officials said two elderly residents were treated by medics at the scene, and then taken to the hospital for more treatment, but no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters did not release details about those two residents or the nature of the treatment they received. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. More information about the fire was not immediately available Monday morning.

