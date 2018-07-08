WASHINGTON -- Rosie O’Donnell and a chorus of Broadway performers took to the White House on Monday night to sing show tunes and protest the Trump administration.

In a protest called the Kremlin Annex, O’Donnell and other stars wore shirts that said “Now Showing: TRUTH,” and sang America the Beautiful and songs from Broadway musicals.

Videos posted to social media shows protesters carrying balloons that mimick the Trump Baby blimp and one person holds up what appears to be a paper Trump puppet with Russian President Putin pulling the strings in the back.

Others held up orange letters that spelled out TREASON.

Protesters have convened outside of the White House for 22 days straight since President Trump appeared alongside President Putin in Helsinki.

They are accusing the president of treason after what he said during the meeting.

For the past 22 days, protesters have been playing music and attracting big names to protest alongside them. Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti recently joined protesters.

Bagpipes are expected on Tuesday.

