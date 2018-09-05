WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- The roof of a burning warehouse has partially caved in, causing the cars sitting in a parking lot atop it to topple into the fire.

One firefighter has been transported for minor injuries.

The 2-alarm fire began in the 6400 block of Chillum Place in NW DC inside a 2-story warehouse on Wednesday afternoon.

Red Line service suspension may continue into tomorrow AM rush hour due to ongoing fire activity adjacent to Metro tracks. If so, Rush Hour Promise will not be in effect on the Red Line; in effect for all others. Check https://t.co/2IL6hKWpFB for updates before traveling. #wmata — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) May 10, 2018

Metro train service has been suspended between Silver Spring & Rhode Island Ave and WMATA says suspension may continue into Thursday rush hour. Riders are encouraged to check online before starting their morning commute.

Earlier on Wednesday, firefighters were cleared from the building.

Just in. @dcfireems ordering #WMATA and #CSX lines shut down near a warehouse fire on Chillum Place NW. Firefighters fear the building could collapse. @wusa9 — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) May 9, 2018

Update 2nd Alarm 6500 block Chillum Place NW. conducting defensive attack from outside. Safety zone established due to potential structural issues. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/gVqHLTghuR — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 9, 2018

2nd Alarm update Chillum Place NW. Removing firefighters from the interior. Still have heavy fire and smoke 1st floor. pic.twitter.com/YuqEEDTXk1 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 9, 2018

© 2018 WUSA