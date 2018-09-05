WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- The roof of a burning warehouse has partially caved in, causing the cars sitting in a parking lot atop it to topple into the fire.
One firefighter has been transported for minor injuries.
The 2-alarm fire began in the 6400 block of Chillum Place in NW DC inside a 2-story warehouse on Wednesday afternoon.
Metro train service has been suspended between Silver Spring & Rhode Island Ave and WMATA says suspension may continue into Thursday rush hour. Riders are encouraged to check online before starting their morning commute.
Earlier on Wednesday, firefighters were cleared from the building.
