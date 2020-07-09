Game Day Guru: Honoring Vietnam vet and former Steelers legend Rocky Bleier

Rocky Bleier - who played for the Steelers - was drafted into the U.S. Army, and suffered a serious injury in the Vietnam War?

Rocky Bleier -- who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers -- was drafted into the U.S. Army, and suffered a serious injury in the Vietnam War?

According to the Steelers website and profootballreference.com, Bleier missed two full seasons because of the war, and because he was wounded in combat.

Rocky Bleier was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart for his military service.

He would go on to help the Steelers win four Super Bowls.

