Woman dies on Rock Creek Parkway after vehicle crash near bike trail, US Park Police confirm

US Park Police Officers responded to a one car motor vehicle crash southbound Rock Creek Parkway in the area of Beech Drive in Northwest DC.
WASHINGTON — A woman died in a vehicle crash that happened on the Rock Creek Parkway, according to a statement from US Park Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Roselyn Norment. 

US Park Police Officers responded to the one car crash southbound Rock Creek Parkway in the area of Beech Drive in Northwest DC around 5 p.m.

Police officers found the vehicle near a bike trail and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, said US Park Police in its statement.

The Rock Creek Parkway is closed between Beech Drive and Massachusetts Avenue NW at this time due to the investigation underway by US Park Police.

No further information about the crash has been released by US Park Police. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom and station.

