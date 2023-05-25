4 injured in Rock Creek Parkway crash

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Several people were hospitalized after a crash on Rock Creek Parkway Thursday afternoon.

Officials said that four people were taken to an area hospital after the crash. Two of the people had serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No other details were provided.

In March, there was a deadly crash on Rock Creek Parkway in D.C. that killed three people in a rideshare vehicle.

Nakita Marie Walker, the woman charged with murder after crashing into a Lyft on Rock Creek Parkway, has a long criminal history.

WUSA9 inspected DC Superior Court records Wednesday afternoon and found eight DC Police reports in her name, one guilty plea for attacking people with a knife and three guilty pleas for driving under the influence.

One common factor found in the paperwork is that Walker was placed on probation multiple times, only to break the law again.

Walker appeared before a judge Tuesday in a wheelchair to face the second-degree murder charges.

Her defense attorney called the crash a tragedy but said prosecutors are not taking into account what was happening inside the car at the time of the crash. She claims Walker was under duress with a man in the car screaming at her, and pointed to the anonymous tip about the two guns the man may have had.