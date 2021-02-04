Two people assaulted in Rock Creek Park, police investigating

United States Park Police did not release any information about a suspect

WASHINGTON — Two people were assaulted in Rock Creek Park Friday morning, and police are working to find out exactly what happened.

Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer Alaina Gertz told WUSA9 that officers received a report of an aggravated assault around 9:15 a.m. Friday on Beach Drive near Wise Road, Northwest.

Gertz said United States Park Police are handling the investigation since it happened in Rock Creek Park.

Sergeant Roselyn Norment, Public Information Officer for Park Police, said when officers arrived on the scene after 9 a.m., they found two victims. One of the victims was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Additional information about the victims was not immediately available. Investigators did not release any information about a possible suspect in this case, and say the investigation is ongoing.