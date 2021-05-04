x
New Police Chief | DC's Robert Contee takes over the job on a full-time basis

Until Tuesday, Contee has been an interim fix to the department's head position after Peter Nesham left in early January.
Washington Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert Contee speaks during a news conference after a car crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill near the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — Robert J. Contee III has been confirmed as the full-time Chief of Police for the Metropolitan Police Department, according to a statement from the department.

The position was approved by D.C. Council earlier Tuesday, according to the Washington Post.

"It's official, Robert J. Contee, III, is confirmed as Chief of Police for the Metropolitan Police Department!. With his community-based vision for policing and D.C. roots, we look forward to Chief Contee's leadership while we serve and protect our city," said D.C. Police in its statement on Twitter. 

Until Tuesday, Contee has been an interim fix to the department's head position after Peter Nesham left in early January to become the Chief of Police for the Prince William County Police Department. 

A native of Washington D.C., Contee has worked with the Metropolitan Police Department his whole law enforcement career, starting as a cadet in 1989. 

Contee holds a bachelor's degree from George Washington University. He has also completed the Management College at the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration and the Senior Management Institute for Police, according to his biography on D.C. Police's website

