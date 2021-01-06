Police searching for suspects who robbed, assaulted postal worker

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Postal Service worker was robbed and assaulted Tuesday evening in Northwest D.C. and now police are searching for a vehicle of interest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The robbery and assault happened around 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, police said. The suspects approached the postal service employee and assaulted the person and took property before leaving the scene.
Police said the employee's property was later found at the scene.
Now, police need the public's help in finding a vehicle connected to this incident. The car was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and is described as a silver color Mercedes Benz.
Does this vehicle look familiar to you?
Police are asking anyone who can identify this car or has knowledge of the robbery turned assault to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.