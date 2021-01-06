Police searching for suspects who robbed, assaulted postal worker

The robbery and assault happened on the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, police said.

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Postal Service worker was robbed and assaulted Tuesday evening in Northwest D.C. and now police are searching for a vehicle of interest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The robbery and assault happened around 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, police said. The suspects approached the postal service employee and assaulted the person and took property before leaving the scene.

Police said the employee's property was later found at the scene.

Now, police need the public's help in finding a vehicle connected to this incident. The car was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and is described as a silver color Mercedes Benz.

Police are asking anyone who can identify this car or has knowledge of the robbery turned assault to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.