People kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in DC after getting into what they thought was a rideshare car

Police are asking for the public's help finding the people responsible.

WASHINGTON — People who thought they were getting into a rideshare car just after midnight on Sunday found themselves locked in a car and forced at gunpoint to take money out of an ATM.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are now searching for the suspect vehicle after it was caught on surveillance video.

According to police, the kidnapping and armed robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

That's when the victims got into a car believing it was a rideshare vehicle. During the ride, the suspects produced a handgun and locked the doors of the vehicle, police said. The suspects drove the victims around and demanded they take money out of an ATM. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

That vehicle is described by police as a white Dodge Charger. It was captured on surveillance video. A photo can be seen below.

Police did not say how much money to suspects got away with.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.