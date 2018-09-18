WASHINGTON -- We are seeing several road closures throughout the D.C. metro area Tuesday morning after heavy rain and storms swept through the area overnight.

Here's a list of the closures we have compiled from across the D.C. area from newest to oldest.

LOUDOUN: Clarkes Gap Rd between Hamilton Station Rd and Deer Trail Ln due to tree/wires down

MCFRS: IB Clara Barton Parkway after Glen Echo Turnaround - street flooding, some lanes blocked

VRE: Tree cleared from tracks. Train 308 will stop at Leeland Road.

MARC: Camden line service is suspended due to flooding. PENN line riders can expect delays of 10 to 15 min.

FFXPD: Heritage Drive just South of Little River Turnpike is shut down in both directions for a tree in the roadway. Please avoid the area for your morning commute.

PGPD: MD 197 closed at Brock Bridge for high water with two vehicles stuck.

FFXPD: WB Braddock Road at Piedmont Place will be closed for several hours. A tree fell and knocked down poles and wires. Please avoid the area.

MARC: Penn delays -- Penn Line Trains are expected to experience 10 to 15 minute delays this morning due to flooding issues.

VRE: Downed tree between Leeland and Brooke. Trains will work far track. Expect 10 to 15 minute delays through this area.

MDSHA: MD 103 EAST/WEST AT ROOSEVELT BLVD ALL LANES CLOSED DUE TO HIGH WATER.

MDSHA: MD 650/New Hampshire Ave SOUTH AT US 29 ALL LANES CLOSED DUE TO HIGH WATER. USE ALTERNATE ROUTE. SOC

AA Co. PD: Brock Bridge Rd at 198 blocked for high standing water. Cones in place.

MDNCPP: Sligo Creek Pkwy closed from Forest Glen Rd. to Maple Ave. for high standing water.

Beach Dr. blocked from Connecticut Ave to East West Highway for high standing water.

MCP: SB ramp from New Hampshire Ave blocked by high standing water to SB Rt. 29

USPP - SB/NB GW Pkwy blocked by high standing water under under I-395 overpass

Rock Creek Pkwy at Kennedy Ctr blocked both directions by water main break

