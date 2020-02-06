Several roads closed near White House ahead of fifth day of protests in DC

The U.S. Secret Service says the roads will be closed until further notice.

WASHINGTON — The United States Secret Service announced several roads will be closed to cars near the White House due to the expected "Justice for George Floyd" protests in the area of Lafayette Square Park.

The following roads are closed until further notice:

Constitution Avenue NW, between 15th and 17th street

17th Street NW, between Constitution Avenue and H Street

15th Street NW, between Constitution Avenue and H Street

H Street NW, between 15th Street and 17th Street

Secret Service officials urged drivers to use alternate routes during the closures.

Protesters have been taking the streets of D.C. near the White House since Friday night calling for justice after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Justice for George Floyd" protests sparked after a video surfaced showing George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Protests erupted nationwide days after Floyd’s death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breath and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.

The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.

D.C. was among cities across the nation who held protests demanding the remaining three officers involved in Floyd's death to be arrested and charged.