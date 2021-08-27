Here's a look at the expected road closures ahead of March on Washington rallies this weekend

Due to these events, there are parking restrictions and potential road closures motorists should take into consideration.

WASHINGTON — The 58th Anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom is underway and that means folks can expect delays and road closures in the District on Saturday, Aug. 28 as events kickoff in D.C.

The March on Washington started in 1963 after an estimated 250,000 people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial to bring attention to the many inequalities Black people faced in America. During this historical event, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream Speech."

Nearly 60 years later, several demonstrations are once again planned on the National Mall.

Due to these events, there are parking restrictions and potential road closures motorists should take into consideration. Drivers should consider alternative routes, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from approximately 4:00 am to 11:59 pm :

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to C Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to F Street, NW

E Street from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from K Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, SW

15th Street from K Street to I Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street, NW to 12th Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from I Street, NW to H Street, NW

16th Street from K Street, NW to H Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from I Street, NW to H Street, NW

17th Street from K Street to I Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

I Street from 17th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Jefferson Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

Madison Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

Jefferson Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 15th Street, SW

Madison Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 15th Street, SW

12th Street Tunnel

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

Officials are asking drivers near these rallies to use caution and look out for pedestrians.