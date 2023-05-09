Here's the street closures, parking restrictions for 71st Annual Red Mass

All vehicles that are parked in violation of the signs will be ticketed and towed.

WASHINGTON — The 71st Annual Red Mass will be held in the nation's capital this weekend. The annual event is being held at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The event is traditionally held on the Sunday before the first Monday in October -- marking the opening of the Supreme Court's annual term. The purpose is "to invoke God's blessings on those responsible for the administration of justice as well as on all public officials."

The music begins at 8:45 a.m. and the mass starts at 9 a.m., but before that street closures and parking restrictions will be in place.

Here's the following streets that will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Rhode Island Avenue from Connecticut Avenue to 17th Street, NW

17th Street Evans Alley from M Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

Commuters should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the signs will be ticketed and towed.

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, the 71st Annual Red Mass will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures motorists should take into consideration:https://t.co/RyHVTIGXFR — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) September 27, 2023