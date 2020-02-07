x
dc

Road closed in Southeast DC due to barricade situation

There is police activity on the 3300 block of Brothers Place in Southeast D.C. Residents are asked to avoid the area.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WASHINGTON — A barricade incident in Southeast D.C. has caused road closures due to police activity in the area Thursday morning, D.C. police said.

Officers were originally called to the area of the 3300 block of Brothers Place for a report of an aggravated assault. The situation was escalated into a barricade incident just a little after 10 a.m., officials said.

Roads near the 3300 block of Brothers Place are closed at this time until further notice.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

At this time, the details surrounding the incident remain unknown. There are no reported injuries or arrests at this time.

This story is developing.

