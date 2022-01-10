DC is savage | Rihanna announces brick and mortar Savage X Fenty store coming to the District

The singer-turned-mogul announced five stores will open across the U.S. in 2022

WASHINGTON — Rihanna has announced the locations of five new Savage X Fenty brick-and-mortar stores coming to the U.S. in the new year, and D.C. is among them.

"2022 we coming in HOT," the 9-time Grammy winner said on Twitter. "We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!"

Other store locations are coming to Las Vegas, Las Angeles, Houston and Philadelphia.

The Savage X Fenty lingerie brand was founded by Rhianna in 2018 with the goal of diversity in regards to size and color. Since its launch, the brand has amassed a huge following on social media. It's been named one of the 10 most innovative style companies of 2020 by Fast Company, and was valued at $1 billion in 2021.

Details about what the new Savage x Fenty shopping experience will be like have been kept under wraps, but the brand shared a look at what one of the stores could look like on its Instagram page.

"Keep checking back for all the details on the retails," the post says.

For her part, Rihanna shared her excitement for the next step of her brand, but kept the details, including when the D.C. store might open, and where it will be located, under wraps.