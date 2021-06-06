Officials: Person pronounced dead after being struck by train at Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station

The recovery operation is ongoing, and Red Line trains are single-tracking between Union Station and Rhode Island Avenue with delays in both directions.

WASHINGTON — A person was hit by a train at the Rhode Island Avenue Metro and has been pronounced dead, according to DC Fire and EMS.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the active scene around 5:30 p.m.

It is not known what lead to this person being struck by the train.

"The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing; it is not yet known whether a train made contact with the decedent. The recovery operation is ongoing, and Red Line trains are single-tracking between Union Station and Rhode Island Avenue with delays in both directions," said an official in a statement to WUSA9.

The investigation of the death has been turned over to Metro Transit Police, according to DC Fire and EMS.

