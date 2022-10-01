Rihanna's Savage X Fenty opens its first DC-area store in Virginia

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The footage above aired in January 2022.
Rihanna, the singer-turned-businesswoman, opened her first brick-and-mortar Savage X Fenty store on Saturday, April 30, at the Fashion Centre in Pentagon City.
Earlier this year, Rihanna announced her plans to open five of her new Savage X Fenty stores in the U.S.
The Virginia location will be followed by series of openings across the country - including stores Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Las Vegas.
According to a press release, the Virginia location in Pentagon City will be an immersive experience, complete with five individual rooms, custom-made, inclusive mannequins; and a one-of-a-kind mannequin mall.
Rihanna founded Savage X Fenty in 2018, intending to create the ability to make people feel good about their bodies and how they look.
"No matter who you are, your size, your shape, your color, your goals - we want Every BODY to see themselves in Savage X," the release said.
Rihanna has other Fenty limes - Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty for people to shop in person through other retailers such as Sephora and Ulta.
Savage X Fenty at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City hours is listed below:
- Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
