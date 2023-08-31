National Park Service wants input on environmental impacts of RFK Stadium demolition

Those who want to share their opinion have until Nov. 9 to make their voices heard

WASHINGTON — A public comment period is now open for the environmental assessment (EA) for the demolition of Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium. The EA looks at the impacts that would occur from knocking down RFK.

The public is invited to review the EA and share comments from Oct. 10 to Nov. 9.

RFK Stadium is located on land administered by the National Park Service as part of Anacostia Park, therefore, the NPS conducted the assessment to learn the impacts of the demolition on the D.C. landscape and air quality.

The District of Columbia owns the stadium, and the Washington Convention and Sports Authority (Events DC) is responsible for its operation and management. The stadium opened in 1961, and has been vacant since 2017 when DC United played their final game

Many of D.C.'s sports teams have played at RFK over the years including Washington's NFL team (now called the Commanders), DC United, the Nats and their predecessors the Washington Senators, the Howard Bison and more. The stadium also hosted the Beatles’ penultimate concert in front of a crowd of 32,164 fans in 1966.

Those interested in providing comment can do so online here. Comments are also accepted via mail. Mailed comments must be postmarked by Nov. 9 to receive consideration. Mail your comments to: