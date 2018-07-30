WASHINGTON - D.C. officials are asking for the public's help solving the murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson. This comes two weeks after a group of masked men opened fire on a crowd, killing the would-be fifth grader.

Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Police Chief Peter Newsham and public safety announced that the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case was increased from $25,000 to $45,000.

RELATED: ‘They some cowards’ | Mother of 10-year-old killed by masked men wants justice

“There are people out there who can help us bring those reckless and dangerous individuals who took Makiyah Wilson’s life to justice. We need those with information about this case to share what they know, and they can do so anonymously. Our community cannot and will not tolerate the murder of a child,” said Mayor Bowser.

On July 16, Makiyah was killed when four masked men jumped out of a car and shot into a crowd at Clay Terrace in Northeast D.C. The little girl had just stepped out of the house that summer evening, home from the pool about to go to the ice cream truck.

Makiyah was laid to rest last week.

RELATED: Funeral for 10-year-old murdered in DC was ‘fit for a princess’

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may also be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Additionally, the public can contact the FBI Washington Field Office at (202) 278-2000 or submit a tip at https://tips.fbi.gov if you have any information about this case.

© 2018 WUSA