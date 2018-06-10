WASHINGTON -- A reward is being offered in connection with the death of a 26-year-old man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Southeast D.C.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Southeast D.C. When D.C. police got to the scene they found 26-year-old Marquis Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews said he died at the scene of the shooting and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A reward of up to e $25,000 is being offered to anyone who can give information to police that will help lead to an arrest in connection with the homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

