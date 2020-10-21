Restaurants trying to stay afloat ahead of winter months during pandemic

Several restaurants across the DMV are thinking of innovative ways to accommodate their customers during the winter.

WASHINGTON — The pandemic hit the restaurant industry hard. With winter weather around the corner, many local restaurants are getting creative to keep their customers coming back.

Masala Story in Brookland relies on outdoor seating, like many other restaurants across the DMV. Now, they are finding ways to stay open and stay safe during the colder months.

“Just like every other business, it has been rough on us too but we’ve been getting incredible support from this community and everyone around,” said co-owner Mrinal Berry.

Berry said they are making changes to their outdoor patio so customers can continue to dine outside safely.

“At this point in time, this is the most important for us because everyone wants to sit outside,” said Berry. “Right now, our patio is open all three ways so we are going to cover it up, put some heaters out and a sanitation station over here."

A private dining experience in these 9.5 Feet geodesic domes! Posted by Reynolds Tavern in Annapolis on Sunday, August 9, 2020

Many other restaurants have also been getting creative. Reynolds Tavern in Annapolis, Md. set up individual “beer garden domes” and “tea-gloos” for families to socially distance in their own private igloo.

Other restaurants have been encouraging customers to BYOB or “bring your own blankets."

“We are trying to keep everything as safe as possible for everybody because we know during this time, for people to come out and support us means a lot to us and we really care about their safety,” said Berry.