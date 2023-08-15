Republicans introduce bill that could abolish DC government

The Home Rule Act was signed into law in 1973 by President Richard Nixon and went into effect in 1975.

WASHINGTON — A new bill is taking aim at D.C.'s government, more specifically ending it and giving control to the federal government.

HR 5195 was introduced by Rep. Andrew Ogles who represents Tennessee's District 5. The bill would repeal the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which gives local autonomy to D.C. and establishes branches of local government, such as DC Council and the mayor's office.

The Congress.Gov website says no text has been submitted for the bill, so the specifics Ogles is suggesting are unclear at this time.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton took to Twitter Tuesday, calling the bill an attempt to abolish D.C.'s government. She added that repealing the Home Rule Act would be "as undemocratic as abolishing Nashville's [government], a city [Ogles] represents."

Rep. Ogel Tweeted a day before Norton, saying D.C. is running rampant with crime and alluded to White House officials being part of it.

"Washington D.C. is running rampant with crime," Ogle said in a tweet. "Both on the streets and in the White House."

This is not the first time a Republican congressman has suggested trying to repeal the Home Rule Act. In fact, almost one year ago to the day in 2022, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) floated the idea of scrapping the Home Rule Act. He said that since D.C. is a federal district and not an actual state, the federal government should have authority over the city's day-to-day decisions.

The Home Rule Act was signed into law in 1973 by President Richard Nixon and went into effect in 1975. However, D.C.'s home rule is different from other states' autonomy since Congress still must approve any bill codified by D.C.'s government.