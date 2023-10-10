Diesel leak shuts down Kramer Middle School

Students have been sent to nearby Anacostia High School while the investigation is underway.

WASHINGTON — Emergency crews have closed Kramer Middle School on Q Street Southeast because of a diesel leak. DC Police and firefighters were called to the scene Tuesday morning to conduct an investigation.

Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White first reported the closure on social media just before 10 a.m. According to White, no one can access the building and students are being sent to nearby Anacostia High School for the day. Classes at Kramer were canceled for the day.

Vito Maggiolo, a public information officer for DC Fire and EMS, said there was a leak in a generator in an electrical closet in the basement of the school. Maggiolo and fire investigators determined the leak was petroleum-based diesel.

Maggiolo said the spill has been cleaned up and the building has been ventilated. There were not students in the building at the time to call was received.

It is not yet clear what caused the leak.

Parents who wish to pick up their children can do so at the high school. Lunch will be provided to those who remain. Classes are expected to resume tomorrow.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather more details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.