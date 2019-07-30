WASHINGTON — The George Washington University Hospital was recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the best hospitals in the DC Region placing fifth of out 50 hospitals.

The report ranked GW Hospital among the top 10 percent of DC area hospitals, which included hospitals in D.C. along with parts of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

According to the report GW Hospital achieved high-performing status in five specialty and common practice area including cancer; Nephrology, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease; Heart Failure and Lung Cancer Surgery.

High-performing is the highest rating U.S. News awards for these types of car and recognizes area that were significantly better than the national average.

"GW Hospital is proud to have served as a pillar of the D.C. healthcare community for decades. These rankings reflect our commitment to excellence and to meeting our mission of providing the highest quality healthcare to the region," GW Hospital CEO Kimberly Russo said.

"I want to thank all of our compassionate caregivers for their dedication to serving our patients. As we have for decades, GW Hospital will continue to invest in our talented team, technology and capabilities to elevate healthcare for the D.C. community," she added.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 30th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

For the 2019-20 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in nine procedures and conditions.

In addition to these recent U.S. News & World Report recognitions, GW Hospital was recently awarded the highest stroke award possible from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

