WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Firefighters continue to rotate as they battle a warehouse fire in NW DC. One firefighter has been transported for minor injuries.

Metro train service has been suspended between Silver Spring & Rhode Island Ave as firefighters continue to fight a fire in NW DC. They fear the warehouse where the fire is may collapse.

The 2-alarm fire is the 6400 block of Chillum Place in NW DC.

The fire is inside of a 2-story warehouse and DC Fire says the heavy fire is on the 1st floor and they have cleared firefighters from the building.

Just in. @dcfireems ordering #WMATA and #CSX lines shut down near a warehouse fire on Chillum Place NW. Firefighters fear the building could collapse. @wusa9 — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) May 9, 2018

Update 2nd Alarm 6500 block Chillum Place NW. conducting defensive attack from outside. Safety zone established due to potential structural issues. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/gVqHLTghuR — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 9, 2018

This is a developing story.

2nd Alarm update Chillum Place NW. Removing firefighters from the interior. Still have heavy fire and smoke 1st floor. pic.twitter.com/YuqEEDTXk1 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 9, 2018

© 2018 WUSA