WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Firefighters continue to rotate as they battle a warehouse fire in NW DC. One firefighter has been transported for minor injuries.
Metro train service has been suspended between Silver Spring & Rhode Island Ave as firefighters continue to fight a fire in NW DC. They fear the warehouse where the fire is may collapse.
The 2-alarm fire is the 6400 block of Chillum Place in NW DC.
The fire is inside of a 2-story warehouse and DC Fire says the heavy fire is on the 1st floor and they have cleared firefighters from the building.
