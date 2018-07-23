WASHINGTON -- Metro’s major changes are already underway and thousands of commuters are being impacted. Trains are not running between Metro’s Fort Totten and NoMa-Gallaudet U stations until September 3. Free shuttles are operating between the stations, so WUSA9 rode one to see how long it takes.

RELATED: Metro to close two stations this weekend for 45 days

WUSA9 boarded at Fort Totten. Just before getting on, we ran into a rider getting off.

“These things happen. They have to change things. They have to make the repairs. I’m not thrilled about it but you know what, that’s the way it goes. Just got to chill. Right?” said David Kessler.

First, it’s not hard to find the free shuttles. There are plenty of Metro employees and signs to help.

Once the shuttle left Fort Totten, it took a little over seven minutes (00:07:15 on our iPhone stopwatch app) to get to the Brookland Station.

On the way, we talked to a mother named Jessica Curtis.

“My son goes to school by Fort Allen Metro Station,” she said, “so I would have to leave here to get up an extra 30 minutes just to commute. And I would have to leave work 30 min early evenings so I won’t have a late daycare fee,” said Curtis.

From Brookland to the next stop, the Rhode Island Station, it took about another 9 minutes (our stopwatch app read 00:09:10).

Then from Rhode Island to NoMa, it took about another 15 minutes (00:14:41) to get to the 2nd Street NE side of the NoMa-Gallaudet U. Station.

In all the trip was around 30 minutes on a free shuttle from Fort Totten to NoMa. This was also on a Sunday night, when the streets are empty.

The closure is expected to impact around 10,000 riders. WUSA9’s Transportation Reporter, Pete Muntean says that was the average number of people who boarded Brookland and Rhode Island Avenue stations on weekdays in 2017.

“We feel like there’s always something going on the red line,” said Alfred Taylor III.

However, there is understanding.

“Safety is important so as long as they keep the safety going on, that’s what matters,” said John Brown.

“If we don’t get it done today, what’s going to happen tomorrow?” said Donald Wilkes.

Metro is doing this to make major repairs on some of their oldest outdoor stations. This closure will last for 45 days: July 21st to September 3rd.

DDOT has given Metro a dedicated bus lane to help ease the commute.

Riding the @Metrorailinfo shuttle bt Fort Totten & NoMa to give everyone an idea of what to expect tomorrow. Get ready for station work. Started yesterday & will last 45 days. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/kSkalJlqUl — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) July 23, 2018

© 2018 WUSA