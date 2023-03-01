Your guide to Record Store Day 2023 in the DMV

Record Store Day is a music-lover's dream, where independent record stores across the country sell exclusive releases.

WASHINGTON — Record Store Day is April 22, 2023, and independent record stores across the country, including here in the DMV are gearing up for another celebration. Record Store Day is a music-lovers dream, and vinyl enthusiasts circle the date in anticipation of getting their hands on exclusive releases.

This year's release list includes new music and vinyl from the likes of Taylor Swift, Jason Isbell, David Byrne, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, The Sisters of Mercy, The Black Keys and more.

Record Store Day was conceived in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners and employees as a way to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1400 independently-owned record stores in the US and thousands of similar stores internationally. The first Record Store Day took place on April 19, 2008. Today, Record Store Day is celebrated at independently-owned brick-and-mortar record stores around the world.

Here's a list of some of the stores in the DMV that are participating this year:

DC:

Byrdland Records: Byrdland will be celebrating all day long with special morning appointments from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. so true cratediggers can have first dibs.

Joint Custody

Smash! Records: Smash will open an hour early at 11 a.m. for Record Store Day.

Som Records

Maryland:

Virginia:

