Georgetown Rare Book Fair returns to DC

Antiquarian booksellers from across the country will converge on the District's City Tavern Club on M Street in Northwest for three days starting Friday the 13th.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Calling all bibliophiles! This weekend marks the return of the Georgetown Rare Book Fair presented by the City Tavern Preservation Foundation.

Antiquarian booksellers from across the country will converge on the District's City Tavern Club on M Street in Northwest for three days starting Friday the 13th.

On Saturday and Sunday, patrons can browse the collections, meet book dealers and buy rare books. An expert appraiser will be on hand to let people know how valuable any books are.

Arthur Fournier Fine & Rare

B & B Rare Books

Back Creek Books

Back in Time Rare Books

Bartleby's Books

Brenner's Collectable Books

Bruce McKittrick Rare Books

Capitol Hill Books

Carlson and Stevenson

Caroliniana

Christopher's Rare Books

Commonwealth Books, Inc.

David Lesser Fine Antiquarian

First Place Books

Imperial Fine Books

John Bale Books

Kenneth Mallory

L.N Golay

Le Bookiniste

Liber Antiquus, Early Books & Manuscripts

Lizzy Young

MacManus

Old Editions Book Shop & Gallery

Pryor-Johnson Rare Books

Quill & Brush

Read'Em Again Books and Paper

Rodger Friedman Rare Book Studio

Rootenberg Rare Books & Manuscripts

Ten Pound Island Books

Town's End Books

Type Punch Matrix

Wiggins Fine Books

William Hutchison

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Parents push Virginia school board to burn controversial books