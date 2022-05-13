Georgetown Rare Book Fair returns to DC

WASHINGTON — Calling all bibliophiles! This weekend marks the return of the Georgetown Rare Book Fair presented by the City Tavern Preservation Foundation.
Antiquarian booksellers from across the country will converge on the District's City Tavern Club on M Street in Northwest for three days starting Friday the 13th.
On Saturday and Sunday, patrons can browse the collections, meet book dealers and buy rare books. An expert appraiser will be on hand to let people know how valuable any books are.
- Arthur Fournier Fine & Rare
- B & B Rare Books
- Back Creek Books
- Back in Time Rare Books
- Bartleby's Books
- Brenner's Collectable Books
- Bruce McKittrick Rare Books
- Capitol Hill Books
- Carlson and Stevenson
- Caroliniana
- Christopher's Rare Books
- Commonwealth Books, Inc.
- David Lesser Fine Antiquarian
- First Place Books
- Imperial Fine Books
- John Bale Books
- Kenneth Mallory
- L.N Golay
- Le Bookiniste
- Liber Antiquus, Early Books & Manuscripts
- Lizzy Young
- MacManus
- Old Editions Book Shop & Gallery
- Pryor-Johnson Rare Books
- Quill & Brush
- Read'Em Again Books and Paper
- Rodger Friedman Rare Book Studio
- Rootenberg Rare Books & Manuscripts
- Ten Pound Island Books
- Town's End Books
- Type Punch Matrix
- Wiggins Fine Books
- William Hutchison
