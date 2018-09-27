A man wanted for rape has barricaded himself into a D.C. apartment for over10 hours.

The barricade situation started when Arlington police went to a home around 9 p.m. located in the 3300 block of Mt. Pleasant St. Northwest.

Police said the man inside the apartment refused to come out and that is when Metropolitan police called for a barricade situation.

Negotiators are communicating with the man who is believed to be alone and unarmed. The suspect however has threatened to harm both himself and police if they come inside. Police have not seen a knife in his possession.

Several streets including 17th St. and Newton, 18th St. and Newton, Mt. Pleasant St. and Park and Mt. Pleasant and Newton Street are closed at the moment.

Residents should avoid the area. Police are working on a plan for pedestrians and students who need to access Bancroft Elementary School in case the barricade situation continues.

The suspect is wanted for a forcible rape.

