A man wanted for rape has barricaded himself into a D.C. apartment for nearly 11 hours.

The barricade situation started when Arlington police went to a home around 9 p.m. located in the 3300 block of Mt. Pleasant St. Northwest.

Police said the man inside the apartment refused to come out and that is when Metropolitan police called for a barricade situation.

Negotiators are communicating with the man who is believed to be alone and unarmed. The suspect however has threatened to harm both himself and police if they come inside. Police have not seen a knife in his possession.

Several streets including 17th St. and Newton, 18th St. and Newton, Mt. Pleasant St. and Park and Mt. Pleasant and Newton Street are closed at the moment.

Residents should avoid the area. Bancroft Elementary School is working on an alert status, which means the exterior doors to the school with remain locked and access to the building will be controlled. Parents should use Park Rd. for drop-off and students should enter the building at the 18th St. NW entrance, according to a note from the principal.

The suspect is wanted for a forcible rape.

