A man wanted for rape was arrested after barricading himself into a D.C. apartment for nearly 17 hours.

The barricade situation started when Arlington police went to a home around 9 p.m. Wednesday located in the 3300 block of Mt. Pleasant St. Northwest.

Police said the man inside the apartment refused to come out and that is when Metropolitan police called for a barricade situation.

Negotiators communicated with the man who was believed to be alone and unarmed. The suspect, however, threatened to harm both himself and police if they went inside. Police did not see a knife in his possession.

After nearly 17 hours, police took the man into custody.

The suspect was wanted for a forcible rape.

© 2018 WUSA